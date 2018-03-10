Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update from March 30

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 currently runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 currently runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update from March 30, reveals the company’s Turkey website. It also mentions the timeline for Android Oreo update of Samsung’s several other smartphones including Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017) as two-year old Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge. Prior to this, Samsung rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Meanwhile, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 series ships with the latest software version out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 currently runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone will be the next in line to get Android Oreo OS, followed by more of the company’s smartphones. The planned update date for Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017) is May 25. The smartphones were launched with Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge will reportedly start getting Android 8.0 Oreo update from April 13. Specific timeline for India is unclear at this point.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Android 8.0 Oreo update was temporarily suspended by the company mid-February, citing vulnerabilities that forced ‘repeated reboots’ on the devices. The update resumed late last month and it comes with new Android 8.0 firmware files. Samsung Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program.

Samsung Experience is the new name for the company’s earlier UI called TouchWiz. Samsung Experience 9.0 is based on Android Oreo, and is already available on the Galaxy S9 series. Samsung launched the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on february 25 at an event in Barcelona. The new smartphones come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and improved cameras. The Galaxy S9+ variant gets dual rear cameras and both the phones feature dual aperture.

