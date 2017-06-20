Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch on August 26 in New York: Report

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 26 in New York. Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 26 in New York.

Following the successful debut of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, Samsung’s next major release is the Galaxy Note 8. Even though Samsung likely won’t launch the Galaxy Note 8 until late August or early September, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about what it will look like. Meanwhile, the latest rumour out of South Korea suggests the Galaxy Note will launch on August 26 in New York.

According to a report from Naver, citing an unnamed Samsung official, the company will make the alleged Galaxy Note 8 official in New York. Samsung was previously rumoured to launch the Galaxy Note 8 at IFA 2017 in Berlin, an annual tradeshow which takes place in the few week of September. Last year, the Galaxy Note 7 was launched earlier than expected, which many believed, led to its failure.

It’s being reported that Samsung has changed its plans to launch the Galaxy Note 7 at IFA 2017 because of Apple’s traditional launch cycle for iPhone. Reports suggest Apple will launch the iPhone 8 alongside the updated iPhone 7s series sometime in September this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature an Infinity Display, like the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Evidently the Note 8 would feature a 6.3-inch 2K edge-to-edge display, meaning the phone will retain the 18:5:9 aspect ratio. However, there are also rumours that claim the Note 8 to feature a 4K (Ultra high-definition) display.

The South Korean company is also believed to add an In-display fingerprint scanner into the Galaxy Note 8’s display. Evidently the embedded fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Note 8 is believed to be causing uneven brightness on the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ didn’t come with a fingerprint scanner embedded into the displays, instead Samsung had to put out the sensor on the rear of the devices.

Samsung is also rumoured to add a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8, similar to the one on the iPhone 7 Plus. The dual cameras will come with 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS. The Note 8 is also said to feature a Snapdragon 836 processor and 6GB RAM.

Details about the Galaxy Note 8 are still scarce, but we’ll find out more on August 26, when the device goes official.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd