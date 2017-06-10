Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature Snapdragon 836 processor: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is expected to make a debut in August. Now a new report claims Galaxy Note 8 will feature the Snapdragon 836 processor, which is salted to release next month. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is expected to make a debut in August. Now a new report claims Galaxy Note 8 will feature the Snapdragon 836 processor, which is salted to release next month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is expected to make a debut in August. Now a new report in Chinese publication ITHome claims Samsung’s upcoming flagship device will feature the Snapdragon 836 processor, which is salted to release next month.

Qualcomm will unveil Snapdragon 836 as a minor upgrade to the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, according to the report. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 is rumored be an Octa-core processor, with clock speeds of up to 2.5 GHz octa-core. The GPU will be clocked at 740 Mhz.

Further, the report claims that flagship smartphones launching in the second half of the year like LG V30, Google Pixel 2, and Google Pixel 2 XL are all supposed to pack Snapdragon 836 chipset.

To recall, Qualcomm took wraps off its Snapdragon 821 processor around the same time, in July last year. Snapdragon 821 offered 10 per cent performance increase over the Snapdragon 820 with the Qualcomm Kryo quad-core CPU, reaching speeds up to 2.4GHz.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to come with a front-facing fingerprint sensor button, unlike iPhone 8, which is rumoured to feature a fingerprint sensor embedded in to the display. A report in Korea’s The Naver quoted an unknown Samsung executive who told the site that the company made every effort to add the fingerprint scanner under the display, but it has failed to succeed.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to feature the same Infinity Display that we saw on the Galaxy S8, and S8+ smartphones. The display size is pegged to be 6.3-inch, and Galaxy Note 8 will include a dual-rear camera setup. Other expected features include 3200 mAh battery, Samsung’s voice-assistant Bixby, and better biometrics for unlocking the device.

