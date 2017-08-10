Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature Force Touch display, will hit stores on Sept 15

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Will this feature a 3D Touch display which is pressure sensitive? Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Will this feature a 3D Touch display which is pressure sensitive?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a Force Touch pressure sensitive display just like the Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7 series. This was reported by Korea’s ET News this week, and according to the report Samsung will use the same solution as it did for the Galaxy S8 and remove the home button from the front. The report also says the bigger display smartphone will have a ‘full screen’ which covers the entire front body.

Other features of the Note 8 being reported by ET News are: 6.3-inch display, dual rear camera setup and a 3,300 mAh battery. Another report by the Korean portal also says the Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale in South Korea from September 15, though pre-bookings for this device will open from September 1 to September 10. The 3D Touch rumour is something new on the list, and we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung does introduce this on the Note 8 smartphone.

Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 23 in an event in New York. The new smartphone is supposed to sport the same ‘Infinity Display’ seen on the Galaxy S8 series, though this will be bigger at 6.3-inches.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also feature a dual rear camera at the back and the processor will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the US, while other markets could see it launch with the Exynos 8895 processor. Samsung has stuck with its own Exynos processors in India. The company is also expected to introduce an improved S-Pen with the new Note series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come after the disaster of the Galaxy Note 7, which caused a massive PR crisis for the company. The Note 8 launches ahead of the new iPhone 8, which is also expected to sport a bezel-less OLED display, and could come with a 3D module for face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

