Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature dual rear camera, 6.3-inch screen, claims leak

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh has already confirmed the company is bringing Galaxy Note 8, which he claims will be “better, better, safer and very innovative.” Now a user on Chinese social networking site Weibo has claimed that the new Galaxy Note device will have dual rear camera setup and a 6.3-inch display.

The Weibo leak is in line with a previous report in 9to5 Google, that read, “The dual-cameras will include 3x optical zoom, 12MP wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode (2PD), 13MP telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS.” The report quoted KGI Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that dual rear camera setup in Galaxy Note 8 will be “the most important upgrade” and even “better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone.”

Further, a Chinese site had earlier put out a schematic drawing, supposed to be that of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and revealed specifications of the device as well. According to the site, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have dual edge curved display, and run Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to feature iris sensor on the front, like we saw in Galaxy S8 series, as well as a dedicated button to launch Bixby. There will be a slot to keep S-Pen, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Of course, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is far from launch and leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing to sell the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units, which will reportedly be sold at half the cost of the original. According to a report in The Investor, Galaxy Note 7R is going to be released soon, and will be made available in South Korea.

