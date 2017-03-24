Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 4K display: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be a 6.4-inch phablet having a Super AMOLED display with 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels). Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be a 6.4-inch phablet having a Super AMOLED display with 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels).

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh has already confirmed the company is bringing back its Note series smartphone called the Galaxy Note 8, which he claims will be “better, better, safer and very innovative.” Now rumours surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8 have started to surface online. A Chinese site has put out a schematic drawing, supposed to be that of Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The site has revealed specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 as well.

According to the site, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be a 6.4-inch phablet having a Super AMOLED display with 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels). The smartphone will have the same dual edge curved display, we saw on Galaxy S7 edge and is rumoured for upcoming Galaxy S8 series smartphones.

Further, Galaxy Note 8 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM. This doesn’t come as a surprise given the Korean technology giant is rumoured to be hoarding Snapdragon 835 chipsets for its upcoming premium Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Even with Galaxy Note 8, which will be a premium device, Samsung is likely to stick with the Snapdragon 835 chipset. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage. While we’ve seen 6GB RAM on several smartphones such as OnePlus 3, LeMax 2 and Samsung’s own C6 Pro, the 256GB internal storage bit needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Note 8’s schematic drawing reveal the absence of home button. The front camera sensor along with an iris sensor seem to be present on top, while the bottom houses the speaker. One of the sides has volume rocker buttons as well as a dedicated button to launch Bixby. There’s a slot to keep S-Pen, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom and SIM card slot at the top. Of course, this is a leaked schematic, so it shouldn’t be taken as confirmation of anything.

For Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8 will be a crucial device, especially after the Note 7 fiasco. Samsung hopes to win back trust of its customers with a Note new smartphone, with ‘safety’ as its primary focus here. Meanwhile, the Korean smartphone giant is gearing to launch its Galaxy S8 series on March 29. The premium flagship smartphone is said to come in two variants based on display size, both with a revamped design and the latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

