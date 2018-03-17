Samsung Galaxy Note 8 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update: Report

Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Galaxy Note 8 has been released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Galaxy Note 8 has been released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update. According to a report in SamMobile, the rollout has begun in France. It comes with firmware version N950FXXU3CRC1 and also contains the March 2018 security patch. Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Galaxy Note 8 has been released via the company’s Experience 9.0 Beta program. Prior to this, the update was made available for Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Android 8.0 Oreo update brings several new to Galaxy Note 8, including colourful media notifications, improvement to biometric functions and Samsung Keyboard, Dual Messenger, and a revamped “About” section in settings.

Samsung’s Turkey website had previously revealed that Galaxy Note 8 will start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update from March 30. However, it looks like the rollout has been scheduled ahead of time. The website also lists the timeline for Android Oreo update of Samsung’s several other smartphones including Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A3 (2017) as well as two-year old Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge. Meanwhile, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 series ships with the latest software version out-of-the-box. It is unclear when Samsung will make Android 8.0 Oreo update available to Galaxy Note 8 users in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a ‘bezel-less’ Infinity display and gets dual rear cameras on board as well. This phone is priced at Rs 67,900 in India. It gets a 6.3-inch 2K Super AMOLED Infinity display, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The highlight of the Galaxy Note 8 is its S-Pen stylus which differentiates the device from the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The smartphone is powered by the company’s Exynos 8895 processor with 6GB RAM. Galaxy Note 8 was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

In terms of camera, the phone has dual rear 12MP +12MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture lens, Dual Pixel technology, and 2x optical zoom support. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the first phone that has optical image stabilization on both camera sensors. This is a 4G-LTE enabled smartphone, and it is dust and water-resistant with an IP68 rated. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has an 3,300mAh battery.

