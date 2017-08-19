Samsung Galaxy Note 8 spotted on official store, pre-orders from August 24

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be going for pre-orders on August 24 in US. (Image source: Evan Blass, @evleaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be going for pre-orders on August 24 in US. (Image source: Evan Blass, @evleaks on Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is supposed to officially launch on August 23, but it looks like the company just gave a detailed peek at the actual device. The Galaxy Note 8 was listed on the Samsung online store for US, according to post on Android Police, and even though the listing has now been taken down, the website did manage to put a screenshot of the upcoming device.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Note with the model number SM-N950UZKAXAA was listed on the website and it highlighted features like Infinity Screen, S-Pen, and Bixby Assistant. The listing was for the 64GB unlocked version of the Galaxy Note 8 on the US Samsung online store. However, this was later removed by the company. Samsung is supposed to reveal the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, but the latest gaffe just confirms that all those leaked images are accurate.

Earlier this week, noted tipster Evan Blass had tweeted saying Galaxy Note 8 will be up for pre-orders from August 24, and users would get either a 256GB + wireless charger free or the Samsung 360-degree Gear camera free if they do the same. The pre-bookings are likely to be limited to the US, South Korea market. India will get the Galaxy Note 8 later as has been in the case with Samsung products, and we’ll have to wait and see what launch offers the company announces for the market.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature the ‘Infinity Display’ just like the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones. This means Note 8 will have dual-curved edges, no home button and no bezels on the side of the display with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio like the Galaxy S8 series. It will likely feature the latest Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm for the US market, though India will get Exynos 8895 processor variant. Both processors have the same 10 nm FinFET design, which makes them more battery efficient. Speaking of battery, Galaxy Note 8 will likely feature a 3500 mAh version.

CORRECTION: the options are as follows 1. 256GB card + wireless charger

2. 360 cam Sorry for the confusion. http://t.co/Db42n4kVCf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 19, 2017

On the display, Note 8 will have a bigger 6.3-inch display, though the bezel-less display means the phone won’t be as big. Samsung will be able to fit the bigger display in a more compact form factor like it did with Galaxy S8+, which has a 6.2-inch display. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, though we could see a 6GB RAM variant with extra storage later on. It will also come with a dual-rear camera setup, one of the first Samsung high-end smartphones to sport something like this.

For Samsung, Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most important launches in the recent times. The company has to do more than just erase the fall of the Note 7, it will have to try and win back the Note fanbase with the new smartphone. Frankly, there’s no room for error this time.

