Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sees best pickup ever in the series in US

Samsung has announced that more people in the US have purchased the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone than previous generation Note series phones during the same period. The South Korean technology giant unveiled the premium device on August 23, and it went up for pre-orders in the US starting August 24. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will hit the stores on September 15.

“We’re thrilled to see the strong consumer response to the next level Note. Today’s consumers want to do bigger things in work and life, and Note helps make that possible. We built the Galaxy Note8 for people who desire a device that lets them be productive and allows for self-expression,” said Tim Baxter, president and chief executive officer, Samsung Electronics North America in a press statement.

Samsung is giving a free Gear 360 camera worth $229.99 or a Galaxy Foundation kit with a Samsung 128GB EVO+ microSD card and fast charge wireless charging convertible worth $189.98 to people who purchase Galaxy Note 8 between August 24 and September 24.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is followed by the Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled due to battery issues. Galaxy Note 8 is company’s most expensive Note device ever and it starts at $964 for 64GB option in the US, and goes up to $1,107 for the 256GB storage variant. Battery and stylus has been the highlight for Samsung Note devices. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a long-due upgrade for Note fans, especially those who’re on the Galaxy Note 5.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 brings significant upgrades compared to its predecessors. These include a dual rear camera setup, Infinity display, an improved stylus, Snapdragon 835 processor, and 6GB RAM. Other specifications include: dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both, a 6.3-inch Super QuadHD+ Super AMOLED display, support for microSD card slot, a 3300mAh battery, and IP68 certification.

Meanwhile, a report in IBTimes revealed that Samsung has received around 395,000 pre-registrations for Galaxy Note 8 in its home-country South Korea. “The figure easily outnumbered the Galaxy Note 7, which managed to draw in 380,000 pre-orders over a 13-day period, before being discontinued,” the report read.

Going by the latest reports, it looks like Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is off to a good start. The new Note device was said to be make or break device for the company thanks to Note 7 debacle. Galaxy Note 8 comes ahead of Apple iPhone 8, which is slated to release on September 12. This is the same date when Samsung Galaxy Note 8 makes a debut in India.

