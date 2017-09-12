Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launched in India at Rs 67,900: Key specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been launched in India at Rs 67,900 for the base storage variant. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been launched in India at Rs 67,900 for the base storage variant.

Samsung has launched the newest addition to its top-of-the-line Note series – the Galaxy Note 8, in India. The Galaxy Note 8 takes cues from the company’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, both of which debuted earlier this year, and adds more features that makes the phablet much better than its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is priced at Rs 67,900, and will go on sale on September 21.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes the same curved screen found on the Galaxy S8 series and made it even bigger at 6.3-inches. This is Samsung’s largest ever screen on a Note device ever. The company likes to call it an “Infinity Display”, as it completely dominates the front of the display. The screen has a Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440) resolution, and the phone includes the same 18:5:9 aspect ratio found on the Galaxy S8s series.

Samsung has also revamped the phone’s design, however, the Galaxy Note 8 is still a very heavy device. You will also find the S-Pen stylus tucked inside the base of the phone. The company says the S-Pen is more accurate and features a waterproof design. In terms of CPU, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is powered by an Exynos 8895 processor, which is as efficient as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. RAM, however, has been increased to 6GB (the Galaxy Note 7 featured 4GB RAM). For storage, Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Note 8 with 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion. The Note 8 also has IP68 water resistance, a headphone jack, and support for wireless charging.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a dual-camera setup, akin to Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The Galaxy Note 8 essentially uses two 12MP shooters, one of which offers f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom feature. The secondary lens has an aperture of f/1.7 , and both benefit from Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s an 8-megapixel camera in the front on the Galaxy Note 8. The flagship phone comes with Live Focus, a feature that uses both cameras to create depth-of-field bokeh effects.

Samsung has made the Galaxy Note 8 official in India, the same day when Apple plans to launch three new iPhones in Cupertino, California. The tech giant is anticipated to launch the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the alleged iPhone X with a bezel-less display. The latter smartphone is said to cost as high as $1000 (or approx Rs 65,000).

