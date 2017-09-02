Waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Here’s when you can get hold of the phone in India

Indianexpress.com has learnt that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will hit retail shelves in India sometime in the last week of September, just in time for Diwali. Indianexpress.com has learnt that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will hit retail shelves in India sometime in the last week of September, just in time for Diwali.

Samsung is gearing up for a big-ticket smartphone launch this month with the Galaxy Note 8, launched globally just a few days back. While the official India launch date is still not out, Indianexpress.com has learnt that the top-end smartphone will hit retail shelves here sometime in the last week of September, just in time for Diwali.

A Samsung Smart Cafe sales executive has told Indianexpress.com the first batch of units will be ready to be delivered to customers in Delhi-NCR sometime near September 24. Pre-bookings are yet to be open for the same, though some Samsung Smart Cafes are urging users to pre-book the device by paying a nominal amount between Rs 500 and Rs 2000. These customers will be intimated of pre-booking offers too.

Samsung plans to bring the Galaxy Note 8 in two storage variants to India; 64GB and 128GB. The 256GB storage variant is unlikely to be available initially. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might start upwards of Rs 65,000 for the base variant. In the US, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 base variant is priced at $930 (or approx Rs 59,357).

On the dealer side, Samsung will begin a training exercise from September 4 to brief salespersons about the new Galaxy Note 8. This indicates that Samsung could be organising a launch event in the second week of September to mark the arrival of the Galaxy Note 8 in India.

India will be in the first wave of countries to get the Galaxy Note 8. In the US and South Korea, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be made available on September 15. Meanwhile, in Australia, the device’s shipment date has been set for September 22.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 8 in New York on August 23. The device sports a 6.3-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution 1440 x 2960p. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (India will be getting the Exynos octa-core variant), paired with 6GB RAM, and support for microSD card slot.

The phone also gets dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both with f/1.7 wide-angle lens and the f/2.4 telephoto lenses and 2x optical zoom. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 3300mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device supports IP68 water and dust resistance. Plus, it also features the S-Pen stylus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd