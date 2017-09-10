Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-registrations cross over 2.5 lakh in India: Report

Interest in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is apparently high in India. Interest in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is apparently high in India.

Interest in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is apparently high in India. According to a report from IANS, over 2.5 lakh people in India have registered for the Galaxy Note 8. The report said nearly 1.5 lakh people have registered the device on Amazon India. Out of the 1.5 lakh, a total of 72,000 people pre-booked the flagship device on the first day when the registrations were open last weekend. Other than Amazon, nearly 1 lakh people have registered the Galaxy Note 8 on Samsung India, industry sources told IANS.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy Note 8 in India on September 12, the same day when Apple plans to unveil the iPhone 8 in Cupertino, California. Industry sources reveal, “Samsung was aware of the iPhone launch but was confident enough to launch on the same day owing to its strong leadership position in India. Earlier this week, Samsung had sent out press invites for the launch of the Note 8 in India. The event is scheduled to take place in Delhi at 12:30 pm (IST), and it will be live streamed through the company’s official site.

Indianexpress.com had previously predicted that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launch in India in the second week of September and sales for the high-end smartphone will start towards end of the month. The South Korean company could bring the 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the Galaxy Note 8 to India. The premium, flagship smartphone is expected to cost upwards of Rs 65,000 for the base storage. Internationally, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Note 8 for about $930 (or approx Rs 59,482) for the 64GB storage.

In the US, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale on September 15. The phone was unveiled on August 23 in New York, and it went up for pre-orders in the US starting August 24. Samsung has recently announced that more people have pre-ordered the Note 8 than the previous generation models during the same timeframe in the US. “We’re thrilled to see the strong consumer response to the next level Note. Today’s consumers want to do bigger things in work and life, and Note helps make that possible. We built the Galaxy Note 8 for people who desire a device that lets them be productive and allows for self-expression,” said Tim Baxter, president and chief executive officer, Samsung Electronics North America in a press statement.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the most anticipated smartphone to hit the market this year. The phone sports a 6.3-inch FullVision Quad HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. Under the hood, the device is powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. The device also comes with a working stylus. The S Pen stylus has long been a signature feature of the Note brand.

The Galaxy Note 8 features a dual-camera setup, similar to the iPhone 7 Plus.. Samsung uses two 12MP cameras, one of which employs a f/2.4 telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, while a secondary lens camera has an aperture of f/1.7. Both lens benefit from an optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s an 8MP camera on the front of the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo later this year. The smartphone is backed by a smaller 3300mAh battery.

