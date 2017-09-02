Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-registration begins in India, launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now up for pre-registration in India. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now up for pre-registration in India.

People can head over to the Samsung India website to register their interest in Samsung's new Note device, after which they will be notified of the latest updates. Apart from mandatory details like name, email, mobile number, and pin code; users will need to fill in what they're looking for in Galaxy Note 8.

Options include: a superior camera, a premium and stylish design, enhanced battery life, water and dust resistance, powerful gaming performance, and enhanced virtual reality experience. Users can tick more than one check boxes. Next, people will need to accept Samsung’s Privacy Policy, choose whether they would like to receive further communications from the company, and type out a code displayed in a box right below. Finally, click on ‘Register’ to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Meanwhile, Indianexpress.com has learnt that the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will hit retail shelves in India sometime in the last week of September, just in time for Diwali. According to a Samsung Smart Cafe sales executive, the first batch of units are expected to be ready to be delivered to customers in Delhi-NCR around September 24.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was unveiled at company’s Unpacked event in New York on August 23. The highlights of the top-end smartphone are its 6.3-inch Super QuadHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity’ display and dual rear camera setup. Samsung is making the Galaxy Note 8 available in the US and its home market South Korea starting September 15. It starts at $930 (or approx Rs. 59,561) in the US, and at £869 (or approx Rs 71, 171) in the UK.

In India, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to start at Rs 65,000 for the base model with 64GB storage. Notably, Samsung could only bring 64GB and 128GB variants here initially, while the 256GB option could become available later.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications include: a 6.3-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor, 6GB RAM with support for microSD card slot. The smartphone features dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both. Galaxy Note 8 is backed bu a 3300mAh battery and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. it ships with S-Pen stylus.

