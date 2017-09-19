Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders open on Amazon India: Price, delivery date, etc

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders are now open on Amazon India and deliveries start from September 21. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders are now open on Amazon India and deliveries start from September 21.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for pre-order on the Amazon India website and users can register on the e-commerce portal for the same. The pre-orders for the Note 8 are open till September 21, 2017, and deliveries will start from this day. Customers who pre-order will have to pay the full price of Rs 67,900 online itself. There is no cash on delivery for this order.

As part of the launch offers for Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Amazon India is offering customers Rs 4000 cashback with HDFC Bank credit cards, a Free wireless charger. There’s also the option of going with “No Cost EMI” for up to 18 months. Finally, Reliance Jio users can claim up to 448GB extra 4G data. The free wireless charger is only for those who pre-order the device. Amazon will also have exchange offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Additionally, customers can also get one time screen replacement if they decide to pre-order this device.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy Note 8 has a giant 6.3-inch Infinity Display, which is a SAMOLED one with 2K resolution. It comes with the Exynos 8895 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance rating. On the camera front, it has a 12MP+ 12MP rear camera with dual Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the front camera is 8MP with wide-angle support.

There’s a 3300 mAh battery on board and the S-Pen is now water and dust-resistant as well. The Note 8 has a dedicated button for Bixby as well and Samsung has promised voice-support will starting rolling out in India soon for the S8 and Note 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a hybrid SIM slot with one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 256GB) supported. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat with Samsung’s own additions and UI on top. It has support for Samsung Pay and NFC, MST as well. Sensors on the Galaxy Note8 are: Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor. The phone support Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner and Facial Recognition for unlocking the device.

