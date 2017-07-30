Samsung Galaxy Note 8 passes through the FCC, launch imminent?

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will hold the company’s next Unpacked event on August 23 in New York, where it will likely to unveil the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung has officially confirmed that it will hold the company’s next Unpacked event on August 23 in New York, where it will likely to unveil the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been spotted at the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where the smartphone has received certification. Four variants of the Galaxy Note 8 – SM-950U, SM-950U1, SM-950XU and SM-950W – have received the FCC certifications in the US. Out of the all four models, the SM-950U is believed to be the base unit.

While the smartphone has been certified by the FCC, however, the listing doesn’t reveal anything about the smartphone’s specifications, nor does it shows the images that would have given us a closer look at the impending device. Though Samsung isn’t telling the release date of the phone, it seems as though the company has leaked the date to pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 in Australia. Evidently, Samsung posted some details about a Note 8 screen replacement program, which stated that the promotion will begin on August 25, two days after the device’s launch in the US. Samsung, however, pulled the documentation from the site. This shows that Samsung could start accepting the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders on the same date in other parts of the world, including the US, Europe, and Asia in particular.

The Galaxy Note 7 was a disaster, but the company is ready to move ahead by releasing the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung has officially confirmed that it will hold the company’s next Unpacked event on August 23 in New York, where it will likely to unveil the Galaxy Note 8. As of now, major details about the Note 8 are missing. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 8 is internally code-named “Great” and will carry the model number SM-950F.

Considering that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8 ahead of the iPhone 8, the phone will carry the top-of-the-line specifications. The latest report indicates that Samsung will release a Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ of the flagship smartphone, which will boast 6GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. That’s double the amount you will get on the standard variant of the Galaxy Note 8.

The smartphone is expected to include a 6.3-inch Quad HD curved display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, microSD support, dual rear cameras, support for Samsung’s S-Pen, and a smaller 3,300mAh battery, which is smaller than the Note 7’s 3500mAh cell. In some territories, Samsung will be selling the Note 8 with the company’s Exynos 8895 processor.

When the Galaxy Note 8 arrives in the market, it might be sold at a premium. The Galaxy Note lineup has never come cheap, but the Galaxy Note 8 could become the most expensive smartphone in the company’s portfolio. VentureBeat claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch with a €999 price point in Europe (or approx Rs 75,320) when it hits the market. The Note 8 is speculated to be available in three colour options: blue, black, and gold.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd