Samsung Galaxy Note 8 goes on sale in India at price of Rs 67,900: Features, specs, more

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the new flagship smartphone from the company, is now officially on sale in India. The Note 8 was till now up for pre-orders in the Indian market with bookings being accepted on Amazon India and Samsung’s official online store as well as select offline Samsung stores. Galaxy Note 8’s price in India is Rs 67,900 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version.

Samsung was also offering a free wireless charger on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 8 as part of the pre-booking deal. However, to claim this users will have to sign into the My Galaxy app on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The offer is reflected in the banner page on this app. Once the user has claimed the coupon offer on the Samsung store, the wireless charger is shipped separately.

Currently Amazon is offering Rs 4000 cashback with HDFC Bank Credit Cards for those who purchased the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. For Reliance Jio users, there’s a chance of getting up to 448 GB extra 4G data with Reliance Jio. There’s also the option of a one time screen replacement at just Rs 990 for users. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has the same Infinity Display as the Galaxy S8, S8+ series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch 2K SAMOLED Infinity Display, and there’s no home button on the front. The smartphone is powered by the company’s own Exynos 8995 processor with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot. The Note8 is the first flagship from Samsung to sport a dual-rear camera set up with 12MP and 12MP sensors on the back and both the telephoto and wide-angle lens have a OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The front camera is 8MP.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets a 3300 mAh battery on board. The smartphone also has the S-Pen stylus, which is now IP68 water and dust-resistant as well. Samsung has added some extra functions to the Galaxy Note 8 and its S-Pen like ‘Live Text messages, the ability to record short videos as GIFs, etc.

