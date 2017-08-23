Samsung Galaxy Note 8 live blog: Live stream timings, expected specs and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 live blog: The new phone launches today and the live stream will start at 8.30 pm IST. (Image source: Evan Blass on Twitter @evleaks.) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 live blog: The new phone launches today and the live stream will start at 8.30 pm IST. (Image source: Evan Blass on Twitter @evleaks.)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch today at a special event in New York, and the live stream for the event will start at 8.30 PM IST. India users can go to the Samsung YouTube channel, Samsung website to watch the live launch of the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked in several images, and in fact was also spotted on the Samsung US website, before the listing was taken down.

For Samsung, the Galaxy Note 8 is an important launch, not just because this is the flagship which will take on the iPhone 8, which will be revealed in September/October, or because it is the first Samsung flagship to sport dual-rear cameras. But, rather this phone comes after the disaster of the Galaxy Note 7, and for Samsung the new phone will be a chance to repair and rebuild the Note brand.

The new Galaxy Note 8 will sport with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage. The S-Pen will be present, and it will have the same bezel-less, Infinity Display with 2K resolution as seen on the Galaxy S8 series. Samsung will introduce a dual-rear camera on this, and it remains to be seen how this is implemented, and what it will offer. The Galaxy Note 8 will also come with Bixby, Samsung’s own voice-assistant, which is already present on the S8 series.

Follow live updates from the Galaxy Note 8 launch below

7:48 pm: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not the only thing launching tonight. Samsung Malaysia website already has a page live for the Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker. Features of the Fit 2 Pro include GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, a 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED display (216 x 432 pixels resolution) coupled with 4GB on board storage and 512MB RAM. Sensors on the device are Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Heart-rate Sensor and of course, this runs on Tizen OS. The link was spotted by @evleaks (Evan Blass) and shared on Twitter.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd