Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveal 6.3-inch 2K display, two storage variants

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is far from launch, but we’ve already come to know quite a lot about the upcoming flagship thanks to leaks. The latest one comes from Weibo user Ice Universe, who has quoted Korean media to disclose specifications of Galaxy Note 8. According to the user, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch 2K Super AMOLED curved display, and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport dual rear cameras (12MP+12MP) with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will come with support for S Pen and DeX as well. The battery is said to be 3,300mAh, which is slightly smaller than 3,500mAh in Galaxy S8+. Further, Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be available in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options. Of course, the information need to be taken with a pinch of salt given there’s no official confirmation.

In a separate report in A separate report in Osen claims that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The memory will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The report quotes Samsung Electronics official, who told the site that Galaxy Note 8 could cost $1000 to $1100 depending on markets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to feature the same design language as Galaxy S8, with a few cosmetic changes. The dual rear cameras will be stacked horizontally. Flash along with heart rate sensor are said to be present to the right of rear camera lens. Galaxy Note 8 might the company’s most expensive smartphone, claims tipster Evan Blass. The phone could cost 999 euro (or approx Rs 72,123).

