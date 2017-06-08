Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch in August, to feature ‘Infinity Display’: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will launch in August, just before the Apple iPhone 8, claims a new report. (Representational Image. Source: AP) Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will launch in August, just before the Apple iPhone 8, claims a new report. (Representational Image. Source: AP)

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will likely launch in August, with a similar ‘Infinity Display’ just like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Galaxy Note 8’s display will an 18.5:9 aspect ratio as well, according to reports based in Korean Media. The smartphone could also come with a dual-rear camera, claims the latest report.

A report in the Korean Herald, which is based on industry sources says Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will continue with the ‘Infinity Display’ seen on Samsung’s current flagship. The report also says Samsung will launch the phone in August, just ahead of the Apple iPhone 8 event in September. It also added the dual camera lens on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could feature a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

The report also highlights a Weibo video leak, which showcased a 6.3-inch display on the Galaxy Note 8. According to the report, Samsung is reducing the bezels on the side of the Note 8’s display to ensure a larger display.

This isn’t the only report talking about the Galaxy Note 8. On Twitter, a user account by the name of PoyocoTech has been posting renders of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, which looks a lot like the Galaxy S8. PoyocoTech has posted on their Twitter account saying that Samsung’s Bixby button the Note 8 will have “texture,” but the S Pen design will stick what we saw in the Note 7. Again there’s no way of confirming any of this, but we’re guessing these won’t be the only leaks around the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will come out in the following months.

For Samsung, Galaxy Note 8 will be a crucial phone, more so than the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Samsung will try and erase the horror of the Note 7 fiasco with this new phone. The company has already confirmed it is bringing back the Note brand.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 would have been one of the best flagship Android smartphones in the market, except it went up in flames thanks to battery malfunction on many devices. Samsung has put in a program to ensure more stringent battery tests for all devices after the Galaxy Note 7 problems. With the Galaxy Note 8, it will be all about trying to revive the brand, which has done well in the past for Samsung.

