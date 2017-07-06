Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaked pictures reveal bezelless display, dual rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to feature a bezelless dual curved edge display, like we saw on Galaxy S8 series smartphones. (Source: Tùng Hà/Facebook) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to feature a bezelless dual curved edge display, like we saw on Galaxy S8 series smartphones. (Source: Tùng Hà/Facebook)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked in new pictures shared by Tùng Hà on Facebook. The user has posted two pictures, one which reveals the front and back of the Galaxy Note 8, complete with S Pen and another with a close-up of upcoming smartphone’s dual rear cameras. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to feature a bezelless dual curved edge display, like we saw on Galaxy S8 series smartphones. There will be no home button, and fingerprint scanner is expected to be present at the back, along side rear cameras, LED flash and heart rate sensor.

Separately, Weibo user Ice Universe has posted pictures of Galaxy Note 8 protective cases. The pictures reveal cut-outs for a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB charging port at the bottom. This means that Samsung does not plan to ditch a 3.5mm headset jack in favour of USB Type-C port in its flagship smartphone just yet. Further, the cases have cut-outs for rear camera, LED flash at the back, power button on the right, and volume rocker keys on the left. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as no official announcement has been made.

Jonathan Endicott, the CEO of Slickwarps, a smartphone accessory maker, put out an image of a CAD design of Galaxy Note 8 recently. He took to Twitter to post the picture that confirms the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port in the next-generation Note device. The image revealed dual rear-camera setup, a heart-rate scanner and fingerprint reader as well.

According to a report in Galaxyclub.nl, Galaxy Note 8 will have the same 18:9:5 aspect ratio and Infinity Display like we saw on Galaxy S8 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to feature a combination of 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens at the back.

Weibo user Ice Universe has posted pictures of Galaxy Note 8 protective cases. The pictures reveal cut-outs for a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB charging port at the bottom. (Source: Ice Universe/Weibo) Weibo user Ice Universe has posted pictures of Galaxy Note 8 protective cases. The pictures reveal cut-outs for a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB charging port at the bottom. (Source: Ice Universe/Weibo)

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in the second half of the year. A report in The Bell hint at a mid-August launch, while SamMobile claims the launch might happen at IFA tradeshow in Berlin. Said to cost € 999 (Rs 72,123 approx), Galaxy Note 8 could well be the most expensive smartphone that Samsung has ever made.

A recent Weibo leak has revealed that Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch QHD sAMOLED display. The smartphone could be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, making it the first smartphone to launch with the new SoC. It could come with 6GB RAM and a 3,300mAh battery.

