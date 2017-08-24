Samsung Galaxy Note 8 unveiled with Infinity display: Full specifications, features and price

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features an ‘Infinity’ display, which means it has a near bezel-less, edge-to-edge screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features an ‘Infinity’ display, which means it has a near bezel-less, edge-to-edge screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been unveiled by the company at its Unpacked event in New York. The flagship smartphone starts at Rs $930 in the US and it will be up for pre-orders in select markets starting Thursday. In India, users can pre-register their interest in the ‘Next Galaxy’ by clicking on the pre-registration tab on the top right. Samsung is yet to announce the India price for Galaxy Note 8.

People will need to fill in mandatory details such as first name, last name, email, mobile number and pin code. Up next is a question with a set of answers to choose from. One can go for multiple options as well. To finish registering for the device, users will need to accept Samsung’s privacy policy by checking on a box next to the statement and enter the given code.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ships with bigger display (the largest ever on a Note device), new and improved S Pen, dual rear cameras as well as Samsung’s voice-assistant Bixby. From a design perspective, not much has changed in the Galaxy Note 8 when compared to Galaxy S8 smartphones, except the screen looks more rectangular.

Le us take a look at full specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features an ‘Infinity’ display, which means it has a near bezel-less, edge-to-edge screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Despite the large 6.3-inch screen, the Galaxy Note 8 is said to easily fit in your hand. It comes with a a widescreen 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung has decided to go with a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display on the Note 8 with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 521 ppi.

The home button is embedded into the Infinity display and there’s a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm and it weighs 195 grams. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with IP68 certification which makes it dust and water resistant. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in four colour options – Midnight Black, Deepsea Blue, Orchid Gray, and Maple Gold.

S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with S Pen which can sustain pressure levels of 4096. The diameter of the tip is just 0.7 mm, and the S Pen is IP68-rated as well. Other features of the S Pen include live message, Samsung notes, smart select, translate, and Bixby Vision. Dimensions of S Pen are 108.3 x 5.8 x 4.2 mm and it weighs 2.8 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets dual rear cameras – a 12MP telephoto lens + 12MP wide-angle lens – with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Galaxy Note is the first smartphone to offer OIS for both of its dual cameras. The 12MP telephoto camera in Galaxy Note 8 comes with features like auto-focus, 1.0µm pixel size, 45-degrees field of view and f/2.4 aperture. The wide-angle Dual pixel lens offers auto focus, 2x optical zoom, 1.4µm pixel size, 77-degrees filed of view, f/1.7 aperture, pro mode, panorama, slow motion, and more.

The front camera is 8MP with auto focus, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22µm pixel size, 80-degree filed of view, selective focus, and wide selfie. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 supports 4K video recording at 30 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, 720p HD video recording at 30 fps. Other features include video digital image stabilization, 2X optical zoom, playback zoom, and video location tags.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Processor, Memory, and Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will powered by a 64-bit 10nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the US. Markets outside the US will get the Galaxy Note 8 variant with company’s own 10nm Exynos 8895 SoC. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with 6GB RAM and three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone supports expandable storage upto 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in four colour options – Midnight Black, Deepsea Blue, Orchid Gray, and Maple Gold. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in four colour options – Midnight Black, Deepsea Blue, Orchid Gray, and Maple Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, said to provide a talk time pf up to 22 hours and up to 13 hours of Internet usage on 4G. The smartphone supports fast charging via a USB Type- C port as well as wireless charging. The single SIM model of the Galaxy Note 8 supports one nano SIM and a microSD slot. The dual SIM option can hold one nano SIM and there’s another hybrid slot which supports either a microSD card or a nano SIM card.

Sensors on the Galaxy Note 8 include: Iris sensor, Pressure sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, HR sensor, Proximity sensor, and RGB light sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Software

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, though Android Oreo 8.0 can be expected in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Bixby, Security, Payment

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ships with company’s own voice-assistant Bixby. People can press the Bixby button to go to Bixby Home or press and hold it to give Bixby voice commands. Galaxy Note 8 also supports Samsung pay as payment method.

Apart from pattern, PIN, and password; the Galaxy Note 8 also supports biometrics identification for security. This includes iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, and face recognition. The flagship device comes with Knox protection which gives security options like real-time device monitoring and protection, virus and malware prevention, and Secure Folder.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 starts $930 (or approx Rs. 59,561) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is price at £869 (or approx Rs 71, 171) in the UK. Samsung hasn’t announced the availability and price of the Galaxy Note 8 for the Indian market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd