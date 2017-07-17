Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch set for late August, confirms company executive

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in late August. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in late August.

The release date for the Galaxy Note 8 is approaching fast, and the number of leaks and rumours are on the rise. We already know that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of the year, but a new report suggests that the announcement will be made at the end of August.

According to Taiwan’s ePrice (via SamMobile), Samsung’s mobile division chief Dongijin Koh has apparently confirmed the release date for the Note 8. According to Koh, the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched at the end of August, though the exact launch date is still largely unknown. The high-profile Samsung executive further added that the Galaxy Note 8’s market availability will be expanded among the first wave of countries while other territories will be getting the device only in October. While Koh didn’t say which countries would be the part of first wave, it wouldn’t be surprise to see the Galaxy Note 8 end up launching in India in September.

Now it’s clear that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in a matter of few days. Initially it was revealed that Samsung might release the flagship device at this year’s IFA in Berlin, though rumours now indicate that the launch will happen on August 26 in New York.

The Galaxy Note 8 is currently codenamed “Great” or “Samsung Gr3at”, according to Venture Beat’s Evan Blass. Meanwhile, the international unlocked version will have model number SM-N950F. The Note 8 is expected to cost over €999 ( or approx Rs 72,123), making it the most expensive smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung hasn’t announced anything about the Galaxy Note 8, but we already have a good idea of what to expect. Over the last days, several reports have suggested that the Note 8 will feature a 6.4-inch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a snappy processor.

The South Korean company is undoubtedly cautious this time, especially after the whole Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. When launched the Galaxy Note 8 will be pitted against the Apple iPhone 8, which according to reports, has been delayed and will only arrive in October.

