Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launched with 6.3-inch Infinity display, dual cameras

After months of rumour and anticipation, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been been launched at an event in New York. The flagship smartphone features a bigger display, dual rear cameras, and Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant. It also comes with the S-Pen stylus. The launch of the Galaxy Note 8 comes a few weeks ahead of the Apple’s iPhone 8, which according to reports could be launched sometime in October.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 looks similar to Galaxy S8 smartphone in terms of design, expect the Galaxy Note 8 is more rectangular in shape. The new Samsung Note device sports a glass and metal body and there’s curved glass design on front and rear. The fingerprint scanner is on the back of the device, same as the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity’ display with minimum bezels on the sides. The screen is Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The Galaxy Note 8 features a widescreen 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Deep Sea Blue and Maple Gold colour options.

In terms of processor, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is powered by the same Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor that we saw on the Galaxy S8. Outside the US, which includes India, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chipset.

The RAM is 6GB, up from 4GB on its predecessor – Galaxy Note 7. Galaxy Note 8 comes in three ROM variants – one with 64GB storage, another with 128GB storage, and the third one with a 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is backed by a 3300mAh battery, which is bigger than 3000mAh one on Galaxy S8’s, but smaller than 3,500 battery cell in the Galaxy S8+. There’s a USB Type- C port for charging and the device supports wireless charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports dual rear cameras (12MP + 12MP) with f/1.7 aperture lens, Dual Pixel Technology, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front camera is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture lens. Coming to software, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, though Android 8.0 Oreo is expected in the coming months.

The company is yet to announce the price of the Galaxy Note 8. We will update the article as and when we get the details.

