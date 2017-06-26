Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Everything rumoured so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to features a dual rear camera with two 12-megapixel lenses Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to features a dual rear camera with two 12-megapixel lenses

Samsung has already confirmed that the company will launch its 2017 Galaxy Note flagship sometime in the second half of this year. Rumours around the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 flagship have been suggesting August launch in New York. Citing an unnamed Samsung official, a South Korean website recently noted that Samsung may have already decided on a final date to launch its Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is on August 26. It was earlier speculated that Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Note 8 at IFA 2017 in Berlin in September.

The Galaxy Note 8 is a big deal phone for Samsung after the Galaxy Note 7’s fire fiasco from last year. Samsung is expected to go all out for the Note 8 and if leaks are close enough to reality then we could see dual rear camera setup and in-screen fingerprint sensor as the big highlight for the smartphone. But here’s everything tipped so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design and display rumours

Most reports and speculations around the design of Galaxy Note 8 are more-or-less same. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport same design language like the Galaxy S8 series, but with an S-Pen and dual-rear cameras. For the display, popular tipster Evan Blass suggests that Samsung would go for a slightly bigger AMOLED display than the Galaxy S8+’s 6.2-inch display. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to ship with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge display with similar ‘Infinity Display’ resolution as the Galaxy S8 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dual camera, screen-embedded fingerprint sensor

So far rumours suggest that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual camera setup consisting two 12-megapixel lenses. According to Evan Blass, the dual camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 might be horizontally stacked and not vertical, which was rumoured. The two 12-megapixel sensors said to come with independent optical image stabilisation (OIS) for each lens. The dual camera setup is claimed to come located to the left of flash and heart rate sensor.

Previously, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested different lenses for dual camera setup. He noted that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor.

About the fingerprint sensor, the Galaxy Note 8 is widely rumoured to have an optical fingerprint sensor embedded in the display. But of course rumoured can’t be verified and an another report by South Korean publication News1 recently noted that Samsung is not going with in-screen fingerprint sensor. It apparently ruled out the inclusion due to technical concerns regarding security. The report noted an alleged quote from Samsung official, saying “We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone due to various technical limitations such as security.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 processor, RAM rumours

Internally, Samsung is not expected to make many changes. The Galaxy Note 8 might feature same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and its own Exynos 8895 chipsets as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Although the RAM is expected to be more generous at 6GB.

But having said that, previously there was one another report claiming Samsung to instead use ye-to-launch Snapdragon 836. Report from a Chinese publication noted that not just Galaxy Note 8 but all other upcoming flagship smartphones from different manufacturers launching in the second half of the year like LG V30, Google Pixel 2, and Google Pixel 2 XL will also pack Snapdragon 836 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price rumours

Samsung is expected to categorise Galaxy Note 8 as the most expensive smartphone yet. It is reportedly telling partners that Samsung Galaxy Note8 will retail for starting €999, which roughly comes out to Rs 72,000. Samsung’s latest Galaxy S8 series of phones in comparison start from Rs 57,990.

