Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch on August 23 in New York: Here’s everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled at Unpacked event in New York City on August 23, the company confirmed in a tweet. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled at Unpacked event in New York City on August 23, the company confirmed in a tweet.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled at the “Unpacked Event” in New York City on August 23, the company confirmed in a tweet. Samsung also put out an image as well, which reveals outline of smartphone with no bezels on the sides and a stylus. The next-generation Note device is said to feature the same Infinity display as seen on Galaxy S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is highly-anticipated given the smartphone will be a come-back Note smartphone for the company. Ahead of the launch, a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. Here’s a look at everything we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design and display

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to retain the same bezel-less, dual-curved edge display found on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. This means the Galaxy Note 8 will have an Infinity display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be the largest flagship smartphone that the company has ever made, and reports hint at a huge 6.3-inch QHD sAMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t have a home button, and fingerprint sensor is expected to be present on the back cover. The smartphone is tipped to come with a heart rate sensor as well, which will be present along side fingerprint button. Previously, a CAD design of the alleged Galaxy Note 8 was posted on Twitter by Jonathan Endicott, the CEO of Slickwarps. It reveals the upcoming device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 camera

One of the highlights of the Galaxy Note 8 could be dual rear camera setup. A tweet posted by tipster @Ice universe earlier revealed the Galaxy Note 8 wrapped in a protective case and showed the dual camera. According to design render by BGR, the Galaxy Note 8 could feature a horizontally aligned high-end dual rear camera setup. The sensors are said to be a 12MP wide-angle lens along with a 13MP telephoto lens at the back. Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s rear camera could have a similar functionality like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 processor, battery

Samsung might have revealed the Galaxy Note 8’s processor in an official tweet a while back. Samsung Exynos, from its official Twitter handle, posted a tweet that read, “Do what you want. #Exynos will get things done. Learn more about #Exynos8895.” The tweet also had an image of a new smartphone by the company, speculated to be that of the Galaxy Note 8. This means the Galaxy Note 8 could come with the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. The smartphone will launch with company’s Exynos 8895 processor in select markets.

Samsung Exynos, from its official Twitter handle, posted a tweet that read, “Do what you want. #Exynos will get things done. Learn more about #Exynos8895.” Samsung Exynos, from its official Twitter handle, posted a tweet that read, “Do what you want. #Exynos will get things done. Learn more about #Exynos8895.”

The phone will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also come with support for company’s own voice-assistant Bixby, which was unveiled along side the Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones.

Meanwhile, Chinese tech site ITHome claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch with Qualcomm’s yet-to-be announced Snapdragon 836 mobile platform. According to the website, the Snapdragon 836 could be unveiled in the second half of this year and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the first-ever smartphone to be powered by this processor. Coming to battery, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to pack a 3,300mAh battery, which is smaller than 3,500mAh one in the Galaxy S8+ smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be most expensive smartphone that the company has ever made, though we’ll have to wait for launch for an official confirmation. Tipster Evan Blass has pegged the price of the upcoming Galaxy Note device to be around 999 euro (Rs 72,123 approx). This doesn’t came as a surprise the smartphone will compete with the devices in the high-end segment, which includes the yet-to-be launched Apple iPhone 8 and LG V30.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd