Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch: Live stream, specifications, and everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be launched in New York later today, and you can watch the entire event via live stream. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be launched in New York later today, and you can watch the entire event via live stream.

Samsung will hold its annual Unpacked event later today where it is expected to showcase its next-generation flagship, most likely to be the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung will be streaming the event live from New York on its website. Alternatively, the event will be streamed through the company’s YouTube channel. Remember to tune in at 8:30 pm if you are in India.

We’ve been hearing a lot of the Galaxy Note 8 for a while, from a bigger display to dual cameras to improved S-Pen. Here’s a rundown of everything we know so far about the Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Design, Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be heavily inspired from the company’s Galaxy S8+, at least, in terms of design. Expect the Note 8 to feature the same glass and metal design, with a curved glass on both and front and almost bezel-less display. We’re expecting the Galaxy Note 8 to be a slightly taller, and heavier when compared to the Galaxy S8+. Of course, like the previous Galaxy Note devices, the new Note 8 will be more rectangular in shape. The smartphone is said to be sold in multiple colours options, just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The Note series is known for its gigantic displays, and the Note 8 won’t be too different. The phone is apparently said to get a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display’ with minimum bezels. The latest leaks hint at a 6.3-inch display and a resolution of 1440 x 2960 Super AMOLED display, with a widescreen 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Hardware, Cameras

The Galaxy Note 8 is going to get an improved hardware, but it won’t feature a Snapdragon 836 processor. Speaking of the specifications, the Galaxy Note 8 will likely to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor in the US and it’s own Exynos 8895 in India and other territories. Reports suggest the phone will get 6GB RAM, up from 4GB on the original Galaxy Note 7. The Note 8 will come in both 64GB and 128GB storage options. Some scattered reports even claim a 256GB option launched, but that will be limited to selected markets. More recently we’ve heard rumours that the Note 8 will sport a smaller 3300mAh battery, but it’s still bigger than the Galaxy S8’s 3000mAh battery cell.

As for software, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. We’re expecting the Galaxy Note 8 to get Android Oreo 8.0 in the coming months. Samsung will certainly upgrade the cameras on the Note 8. Apparently, the phone will come with a dual-camera setup. A pair of 12-megapixel lens, and they’ll combine to provide 3x optical zoom. Both the cameras will also feature six-element lenses and optical image stabilization.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Fingerprint scanner, S-Pen

We’re also hearing rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, same as the Galaxy S8. It’s unlikely that Samsung will add a fingerprint scanner embedded into the screen. Previous reports in the past have claimed that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t get an in-screen scanner as the company couldn’t manage to perfect the technology on time.

The S-Pen will come as part of the Note 8, but don’t expect anything new from the previous versions. Yes, it will be slightly improved and a narrower nib for precision.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Price, India launch

VentureBeat’s Evan Blass says the Galaxy Note 8 will be priced €999 (or approx Rs 75,303) in Europe. It’s going to be expensive, so expect a similar price when it goes on sale in India. We’re hearing that Samsung could bring the Note 8 to India sometime in the middle of September, with pre-booking expected to start later this week.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd