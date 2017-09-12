Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch in India today: Livestream time, expected price and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch in India today: Expected pricing, how to watch livestream and more. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch in India today: Expected pricing, how to watch livestream and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the new flagship smartphone from the company will launch in India today. The South-Korean company officially launched the Note 8 in New York last month, and today it will reveal the India price and sale date for the smartphone. Galaxy Note 8 comes after the fiasco of Note 7, which Samsung had to pull off the shelves due to the phone exploding, catching fire in some cases. Samsung had later revealed it was an issue with the battery that caused the problems.

Samsung has a livestream for the Galaxy Note 8 launch on its official India Newsroom website. The event will start live at 12.30 pm and interested users can go to the website to watch the same. In terms of pricing, Galaxy Note 8 is starting at $930 in the US which is nearly Rs 60,000 on conversion.

The India pricing of the new Note 8 smartphone could be much higher. For Indian consumers who have been Note loyalists, the new phone offers the chance to upgrade after two years, since the Note7 never went on sale in the country.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy Note 8 has a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ SAMOLED display and this is the same Infinity Display on the S8 series. Samsung has removed the bezels on the side along with a physical home button on the front in order to accommodate a larger display panel, even though the phone’s overall form factor is more compact. Galaxy Note 8 in India will be powered by the Exynos 8895 processor, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage (expandable) and sports a 3300 mAh battery.

Galaxy Note 8 also gets a dual-rear camera on board with 12MP + 12 MP set up in which both have OIS on board. Samsung has gone for the telephoto and wide-angle lens setup. The front camera is 8MP. The phone also has dedicated Bixby voice-assistant button and currently runs Android Nougat, though an Oreo update is promised. It also comes with the S-Pen, a key feature of the Note series, and this is also water-resistant now with IP68 rating just like the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is open for registration in India. The phone will likely be available on sale towards the end of September.

