Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India launch likely on September 12

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch could take place in India on September 12. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch could take place in India on September 12.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch could take place on September 12 in India as the company has started sending out invites to some members of the media. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed whether this event is for the Galaxy Note 8 launch itself. The September 12 date for Galaxy Note 8 launch is interesting given Apple is launching its iPhone 8 on the same date in the US.

Samsung has already opened registrations for the Galaxy Note 8 in India and billboard ads for the upcoming phone are also being showcased in major cities. Indianexpress.com had reported earlier that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch in second week of September and sales for the phone will start towards end of the month.

The Galaxy Note 8 launch will be ahead of the crucial Diwali season in India, which is when most manufacturers try to have a new product in the market. Galaxy Note 8 will soon go on sale in markets like US, where the price of the device is around $930 to $960 dollars depending on carrier, which puts it in the range of Rs 60,000 plus. The price of the phone is for the 64GB variant, so Samsung could price the other 128GB and 256GB versions higher.

The India pricing of the Galaxy Note 8 could be higher than the one in the US, when it eventually launches here. In terms of specifications, Galaxy Note 8 offers 6.3-inch Quad HD + display Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution. The phone has the same Infinity Display as the Galaxy S8 series, and there is no home button on the front. It also comes with space for Stylus as has been the case with the other Note smartphones.

Also read: Apple, Samsung gear up for high-end smartphone battle this Diwali

Other specifications include: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or Exynos 8895 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, and a dual 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup. Both the cameras have OIS, and the front camera is 8MP. Samsung has gone for the telephoto and wide-angle lens setup with the rear camera. The big change to the Galaxy Note 8 is the reduced battery size at 3300 mAh. Samsung is promising improved safety with the new phone, considering the disaster that was the Galaxy Note 7.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd