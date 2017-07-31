Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 leaked front panels seem to confirm recent design rumours

The image shows a side-by-side comparison of the front panels of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 placed besides each other. (Image credit: Weibo) The image shows a side-by-side comparison of the front panels of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 placed besides each other. (Image credit: Weibo)

It has been indicated that both the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 will feature bezel-less displays. Now a leaked picture has appeared online, revealing the front panels of both the upcoming smartphones.

A recent leaked image posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via The Android Soul) shows the Galaxy Note 8’s panel compared to the iPhone 8. The image shows a side-by-side comparison of the front panels of the two phones placed besides each other. Importantly, the image depicts that both the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 will come with near bezel-less designs and huge displays. However, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a much bigger display in comparison to the iPhone 8. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to verify the legitimacy of the image.

Apple iPhone 8 will have a bigger display than the iPhone 7. Rumours suggest it will have a 5.8-inch display and a resolution of 2800 x 1342 pixels. This would be up from the iPhone 7 Plus’ 5.5-inch OLED display, 1920 x 1080 pixels. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Quad HD (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED display and an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. That being said, the design looks pretty close to schematics and dummy units we’ve been seeing.

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in New York. The successor to the ill-fated Note 7 will likely to feature a similar design language as the Galaxy S8 but with a couple of minor tweaks. It’s also likely to have an ‘Infinity Display’, just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+. A 6.4-inch Quad HD display is more likely to be seen on the Note 8. As far as its specifications are concerned, it will get a Snapdragon 836 processor (up from the Snapdragon 835), 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, microSD support, dual rear cameras as well as the 3x optical zoom. It will also feature an improved S-Pen, and a smaller 3,300mAh battery. According to reports, Samsung could launch the ‘Emperor Edition’ of the Note 8 with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Price-wise, the Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly sold for €999 (or approx Rs 75,320), making it the most expensive Samsung smartphone ever.

The iPhone 8 is projected to offer a number of new features – after all it will be the tenth anniversary iPhone. If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 8 could come with a 3D scanner for facial recognition, a bezel-less display, dual rear cameras, wireless charging, and a completely new design. At the same time, there are reports that claim that the Phone 8 could be delayed due to major technology additions added to the device. Rumor has it that Apple is trying to add the TouchID fingerprint scanner beneath the OLED display, but the functionality has not been working as expected. iPhone 8 is also said to cost more than its predecessor. Apple blogger John Gruber thinks the iPhone 8 to start upwards of $1200 ( or approx Rs 77,028)

