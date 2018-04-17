Samsung Galaxy Note 8 introduced in Orchid Grey variant for Indian market

Priced at Rs 67,990, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Orchid Grey colour will be available from April 17 across online and offline retail options. Priced at Rs 67,990, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Orchid Grey colour will be available from April 17 across online and offline retail options.

Samsung has now added an Orchid Grey colour variant to the Galaxy Note 8, which was its one of its flagship phones for 2017. The Galaxy Note 8 in Orchid Grey is priced at Rs 67,990, which is the price of other variants as well. The new colour variant of the Note 8 will be available in India from April 17 across online and offline retail options, according to Samsung. Paytm users can also avail additional cashback worth Rs 10,000 on purchase of the phone.

Launched in August 2017, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, a Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Designed with a metal and glass body, the Note 8 runs on the Exynos 8895 processor, which is clocked at 2.3 Ghz. The Galaxy Note 8 launched with Android Nougat and TouchWiz, though Samsung has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo as well in markets.

The Galaxy Note 8 offers 3300mAh battery and comes with 6GB RAM on board coupled with 64GB of on-board storage in India. Users can expand memory to another 256GB via a microSD slot. One of the phone’s highlights is the S Pen, which is stylus that enhances writing and other functions on this phone. This phone also receives the support of Samsung’s digital assistant known as Bixby.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 8 offers a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear camera with dual OIS. Both come with f/1.7 aperture with Dual Pixel technology. The smartphone also supports 2x optical zoom. A key camera feature is Live Focus, that allows adjustments on Bokeh mod. The front camera is 8MP.

The Galaxy Note 8 is water and dust resistant with IP68 certification. Connectivity options on Galaxy Note 8 are Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, GLONASS. Sensors on the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer and Iris scanner. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is already available in Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue and Maple Gold colour options.

