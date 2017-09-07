Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India launch confirmed for September 12

Samsung has made it official: the Galaxy Note 8 is coming to India on September 12. Samsung has made it official: the Galaxy Note 8 is coming to India on September 12.

Samsung has made it official: the Galaxy Note 8 is coming to India on September 12. The company sent out press invites for the launch of the Galaxy Note 8. The event is scheduled to happen in Delhi at 12:30 pm (IST). Samsung will run live stream of the Galaxy Note 8 launch, the company said.

Indianexpress.com had previously predicted that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in India in the second week of September and sales for the flagship device will start towards the end of the month. Samsung has already opened registrations for the Galaxy Note 8 in India. The South Korean company could bring the 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the Note 8 to India. The high-end smartphone might cost upwards of Rs 65,000 for the base variant. In the US, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is priced at $930 (or approx Rs 59,566) for the base version.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is perhaps the most anticipated smartphone to hit the market. Speaking of the specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch FullVision Quad HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. Under the hood, the phone is powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. The device also comes with a working stylus. The S Pen stylus has long been a signature feature of the Note brand.

The camera represents the biggest change, and this time, the Galaxy Note 8 features a dual-camera setup. Samsung uses two 12MP cameras, one of which employs a f/2.4 telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, while a secondary lens camera has an aperture of f/1.7. Both lens benefit from an optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s an 8MP camera on the front of the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo later this year. The smartphone is backed by a smaller 3300mAh battery.

