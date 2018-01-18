Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets Rs 8000 cashback offer on Amazon India: Here are details

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 buyers will be eligible for Rs 8,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the details. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 buyers will be eligible for Rs 8,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a new offer on Amazon India, where those who purchase the smartphone will be eligible for Rs 8,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The cashback offer is only valid on the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone and for those users who go with prepaid modes of payment. If you choose cash-on-delivery- or card-on-delivery for payment, then the cashback is not eligible.

According to the terms and conditions, this cashback is credited in the form of Amazon Pay balance within 72 hours after the phone has been dispatched. For those who are buying under exchange (handing in an older phone for the Galaxy Note 8 ) or going with No Cost EMI, the cashback will be added 20 days post shipment of the product.

The cashback offer is valid till January 31, 2018. Amazon also says if the order is returned, canceled or rejected, then it will not be eligible for cashback. Amazon Pay Balance can be used to purchase products on the website, get mobile prepaid recharges etc. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has not seen a price cut so far and continues to be sold at Rs 67,900 which was the launch price. The Rs 8000 cashback brings the effective price to Rs 59,900 for those who do take up the offer on Amazon India.

In terms of specifications and features, Galaxy Note 8 sports the 2K Infinity Display seen on Galaxy S8 series, though this one has a bigger 6.3-inch display. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 8995 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3Ghz, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage which is expandable to 256GB). The rear camera has two sensors: 12MP + 12MP and both come with optical image stabilization.



The front camera is 8MP and Galaxy Note 8 has a 3300 mAh battery on board. Of course, there is the S-Pen, which is a feature not offered by any other flagship phone in the market and it is currently on the Android Nougat, though the Android Oreo beta testing has begun.

