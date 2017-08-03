Samsung Galaxy Note 8 full specifications leaked ahead of August 23 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone will have no bezels on the sides. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone will have no bezels on the sides. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 23 at an event in New York. Now tipster Evan Blass has revealed full specifications of the upcoming Note device ahead of launch. Blass took to Twitter to put out rendered images of Galaxy Note 8 along with link to a Venture Beat article, where he mentions detailed specifications of the smartphone. The report quotes a person who has been briefed on the final configuration of Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t look any different from the Galaxy S8 series in terms of design, except the sides in the Note device are more squared. We already know that Galaxy Note 8 will launch with a new S Pen. Further, the next-generation Note device will feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone will have no bezels on the sides.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the same Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that we saw in the Galaxy S8 smartphones. For markets outside the US, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with company’s Exynos 8895 SoC. The Galaxy Note 8 will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone will support expandable storage as well via microSD card slot.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be dual rear cameras at the back. The Galaxy Note 8 is said to sport 12MP + 12MP rear sensors, with the second one being telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2X zoom. The primary wide-angle lens will have f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus. Both the rear camera lens in the Galaxy Note 8 are expected to support optical image stabilisation. The front camera is expected to be 8MP with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be backed by a 3,300mAh battery, and support fast charging via a USB Type-C port as well as wireless charging. Dimensions of the upcoming smartphone are rumoured to be 162.5mm x 74.6mm x 8.5 mm.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in for colour variants – Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue. As for the price, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to cost around €999 (or approx Rs 75,749), which makes this the most expensive smartphone that Samsung has ever made.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 8 at its ‘Unpacked 2017’ event on August 23 in New York. With the high-end smartphone, Samsung is looking to win back its Note series fans given Galaxy Note 7 was a disaster.

