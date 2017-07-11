Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front render reveals large Infinity Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could feature the same 18:9:5 aspect ratio and Infinity Display like we saw on Galaxy S8 series smartphones. (Source: Slashleaks) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could feature the same 18:9:5 aspect ratio and Infinity Display like we saw on Galaxy S8 series smartphones. (Source: Slashleaks)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 front render has been leaked by tipster Slashleaks on Twitter. The latest rendered image reveal a large dual-curved edge display with no bezels on the sides. Bezels on top and bottom are extremely thin, and there’s no home button. Front camera lens, along with earpiece and sensors will be present on the top bezel. Galaxy Note 8 could feature the same 18:9:5 aspect ratio and Infinity Display like we saw on Galaxy S8 series smartphones. Power button and volume rocker keys could be placed on the left while a dedicated button to launch ‘Bixby’ could be present on the right. Bixby, company’s artificial intelligence (AI) – powered voice-assistant, was launched along side Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in March.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been previously leaked on several occasions. Tùng Hà took to Facebook to post two pictures on the Galaxy Note 8 – one which reveals the front and back of the Galaxy Note 8, complete with S Pen and another with close-up of Note 8’s dual rear cameras. Separately, Jonathan Endicott, the CEO of Slickwarps put out an image of a CAD design of the Galaxy Note 8 on Twitter. Cases of the next-generation Note device were also leaked by Weibo user Ice Universe.

According to a report in Chinese site IT Home, Galaxy Note 8 could be the first smartphone to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 836 processor. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in the second half of the year. A report in The Bell hint at a mid-August launch, while SamMobile claims the launch might happen at IFA tradeshow in Berlin. It is pegged to cost € 999 (Rs 72,123 approx), which could make Galaxy Note 8 the most expensive smartphone that Samsung has ever made.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD sAMOLED display. It will come with a combination of 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens at the back. Other rumoured features include 6GB RAM and a 3,300mAh battery. The smartphone could come with a 3.5 mm headset along with a USB Type-C charging port, placed at the bottom. Alongside dual rear camera lenses, will be heart rate sensor.

