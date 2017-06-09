Samsung Galaxy Note 8 won’t have fingerprint scanner under display: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might not solve the problem of the fingerprint scanner under the display. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might not solve the problem of the fingerprint scanner under the display. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set for an August launch, according to a report in the Korea media, but it looks like the company has not be able to solve the problem of where to place the fingerprint scanner. Now Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphone didn’t have a home button on the front, as the company removed the bezels on the sides, and reduced the ones on the top and bottom. But it was forced to move the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone, right next to the camera lens. That position was far from ideal, and Samsung got some criticism over that placement.

Now it looks like the Galaxy Note 8 won’t be solving this problem of embedding the fingerprint scanner under the display either. A report in Korea’s The Naver, has quoted an unknown Samsung executive as saying the company made every effort to add the fingerprint scanner under the display, but it has failed to succeed.

The executive goes on to say, “..But we decided not to install it on this strategic phone due to various technical limitations such as security.” He’s also added that Samsung will continue testing around with other companies including CrucialTech, which owns the technology. Now this bit of news will come as disappointment, given it looks like Apple has managed to figure out how to embed the fingerprint scanner under the display.

A recent Apple hardware leak on Reddit by a group called Foxconn Insiders, had claimed Apple is embedding the fingerprint scanner under the display, and while the results have not been entirely accurate, it is sticking with this technology. The latest report in Naver comes after another one from Korean Herald, which said Samsung has pegged August as the launch month for the Galaxy Note 8.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note launch, dual rear camera | Click here

This is being done to ensure the Galaxy Note 8 is launched before the Apple iPhone 8. The report also added Samsung will introduce the Infinity Display seen on the Galaxy S8, S8+ into the new Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. It will also include a dual-rear camera setup on the smartphone.

The latest report in the Naver, also pegs the display size as 6.3-inch double-edge full-screen display, and says the company will add a 3200 mAh battery on this phone. It will also come with Samsung’s Bixby voice-assistant, along with better biometrics for unlocking the device.

Samsung actually introduced the iris scanner on the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, but we all know that phone turned out to be a disaster for the company, thanks to the exploding batteries. Samsung then brought the iris scanner, face recognition features to the Galaxy S8, S8+ series, which has so far been doing well for the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd