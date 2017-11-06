Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is aimed at business users. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is aimed at business users.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition, a premium phone designed for business users and SMB market. The Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is currently aimed at the US and South Korean markets. The phone is available for $994 (or approx Rs 64,296) in the US market.

With the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition, Samsung brings enterprise-level customization, support and security enhancements on a business-class smartphone. The big highlights of the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition will be Samsung Knox Configure and Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air (E-FOTA), which lets IT admins securely and remotely configure and update every device in the system at once. The South Korean company also promises to push monthly security updates for the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition for three years.

In terms of specializations, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition aren’t different from the regular model. It still has got a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ sAMOLED display and the same Infinity Display as seen on the Galaxy S8 series. Samsung has removed the bezels on the device to accommodate the 18:9 aspect display. Powering the beast is a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), and a 3300mAh battery. The phone runs on Android Nougat out of the box.

Samsung has added a dual-camera setup (12MP + 12MP) on the Galaxy Note 8. There’s an 8MP front camera on the front as well. The device also has the S-Pen, the marquee feature on the Note 8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also features an IP68 certification making it dust and water-resistant.

