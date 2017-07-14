Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Did the company just reveal the phone in a tweet?

Samsung Exynos, from its official Twitter handle, put out a tweet that read, “Do what you want. #Exynos will get things done. Learn more about #Exynos8895.” (Source: Samsung Exynos/Twitter) Samsung Exynos, from its official Twitter handle, put out a tweet that read, “Do what you want. #Exynos will get things done. Learn more about #Exynos8895.” (Source: Samsung Exynos/Twitter)

Samsung might have given a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. Samsung Exynos, from its official Twitter handle, put out a tweet that read, “Do what you want. #Exynos will get things done. Learn more about #Exynos8895.” The tweet is accompanied by an image, speculated to be that of Galaxy Note 8. It reveals a near bezel-less smartphone with a large dual curved edge display. The corners are more rounded, and side curves are not as prominent as Galaxy S8 series smartphones. There’s no power button on the right side, suggesting this is just a prototype device.

Meanwhile, a report in Digitimes has revealed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8 in September this year. “Samsung Electronics is likely to launch its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in September 2017 at the earliest, to make up the product gap left by its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, according to upstream component makers in Taiwan,” the report read.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s front render was previously leaked by tipster Slashleaks on Twitter. The image reveals large Infinity display with no bezels on the sides, and extremely thin bezels on top and bottom. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature the same 18:9:5 aspect ratio like we saw on the Galaxy S8 smartphone. The home button is gone, and fingerprint scanner is likely to be present at the back of the device.

Previously, a report in The Korean Herald claimed Samsung will host an event on August 23 in New York to unveil the Galaxy Note 8. Of course, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to know whether the smartphone will be announced in August or September.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to feature the yet-to-be launched Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 processor. The smartphone could be the most expensive that the Korean giant has ever made, with its price pegged at € 999 (or approx Rs 73,880). The Galaxy S8 could feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. It will ship with S Pen and company’s smart assistant Bixby. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

