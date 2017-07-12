Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be launched on August 23, says new report

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might get announced on August 23, according to a new report. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might get announced on August 23, according to a new report.

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 8 as early as next month to undercut iPhone 8 announcement planned for September. A report from Korean site The Bell cites industry sources who claim that Samsung will hold the event on August 23 in New York for the Galaxy Note 8 unveiling.

It shouldn’t come as a big surprise to see Samsung launching the Galaxy Note 8 a little earlier than expected. Although the South Korean company has now fully recovered from the Note 7 debacle, but the company’s latest flagship the Galaxy S8 isn’t doing too well. A report from The Korea Herald reveals that the Galaxy S8 sales during the first sixty days following the launch are shockingly lower than that of the Galaxy S7 during a similar timeframe. The Galaxy S8 sales are believed to be around 9.8 million, whereas the Galaxy S7 saw 12 million units sales in the first two months after the launch.

The lower than expected sales of the Galaxy S8 could have prompted Samsung to release the Note 8 ahead of the launch schedule. Which is why Samsung plans to launch the Note 8 on August 23, though the company is yet to officially confirm the announcement. Previous reports in the past have claimed that the Galaxy Note 8 would arrive only in September.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is apparently going to cost € 999 ( or approx Rs 73,880), making it the most expensive Samsung smartphone ever. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 costs Rs 57,990 and the Galaxy S8+ Rs 64,990.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. It is said to come in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipset variants. The phone will be backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be equipped with Bixby smart AI assistant and S Pen stylus.

