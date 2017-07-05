Samsung Galaxy Note 8 CAD render confirms dual rear cameras, headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to launch in the second-half of 2017. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to launch in the second-half of 2017.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is perhaps the most anticipated smartphone of 2017. Last year’s Note 7 didn’t met with expectations, with battery issue forcing Samsung to recall the device. But Samsung is hoping to make a better product in the form of the Galaxy Note 8. While the phone is months away from its release, Jonathan Endicott, the CEO of Slickwarps, a smartphone accessory maker, has posted an image of a CAD design of what appears to be the next-generation Note device.

The company’s CEO took to Twitter to show off a CAD render of the Galaxy Note 8. Endicott has recently posted the picture, with the caption: “Working hard on the Note 8”. While the image doesn’t tell much, but it does confirm that the Note 8 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and the S-Pen. The alleged image also shows a dual rear-camera setup, which sits alongside a heart-rate scanner and fingerprint reader.

Another render of a smartphone has recently surfaced online, confirming the existence of dual rear cameras on the Galaxy Note 8. A tweet posted by @Ice universe reveals the Galaxy Note 8 wrapped in a protective case and clearly showing off its dual cameras and fingerprint as well as a heart rate scanner.

Reports in the past have been claimed that Samsung will take cues from the Galaxy S8 in developing the Note 8. A report from Galaxyclub.nl claims the phone will have the same 18:9:5 aspect ratio and Infinity Display as found on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. An alleged front panel of the Galaxy Note 8 has recently surfaced, revealing the phone will feature a Galaxy S8-style “bezel-less” display”.

Working hard on the Note 8. pic.twitter.com/L74LqCWkez — Jonathan Endicott (@headslickwrap) July 3, 2017

A recent leak via Weibo reveals that the Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch QHD sAMOLED display, making it the biggest smartphone ever under the Note lineup. Meanwhile, a Chinese tech site ITHome is reporting that the Note 8 will be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 836.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Note 8 will be launched in the second-half of the year. A South Korean site named The Bell claims the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in mid-August. However, sources close to SamMobile reveal the launch might happen at IFA tradeshow in Berlin. The successor to the Galaxy Note 7 is expected to cost € 999 ( or approx Rs 72,123), making it one of the most expensive smartphones ever made by Samsung.

