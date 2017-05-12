Samsung Galaxy Note 7R could be sold at half the price of original: Report

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, had to recall an estimated 4 million units of the Galaxy Note 7 over concerns that batteries could overheat and explode. Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, had to recall an estimated 4 million units of the Galaxy Note 7 over concerns that batteries could overheat and explode.

The refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is going to be released soon, The Investor reports. The phone, to be called the Galaxy Note 7R, will soon be made available in South Korea. The report further suggests the Galaxy Note 7R will be sold at half the cost of the original.

Samsung recently gained approval from the Federal Communications Commission and plans to soon apply for safety certification from the local regulator, the National Radio Research Agency. The approval process takes up to a month, meaning the refurbished smartphone could be launched later this month or next month, the report said.

The South Korean company confirmed the refurbished device – the Galaxy Note 7R – will arrive before the Galaxy Note 8 debuts. “We have not yet decided on the phone’s launch schedule,” a Samsung official said. “We plan to launch the phone before the Galaxy Note 8 that comes out later this year.”

Last month, Korea’s ET News reported that the Galaxy Note 7R will pack a smaller, 3200mAh battery instead of a a 3500mAh cell on the original Galaxy Note 7. The report further claimed that around 300,000 units of the 3 million to 4 million recalled units will be made available in South Korea. While the earlier report suggested that the Galaxy Note 7R would be priced in the vicinity of 700,000 won ( or approx Rs. 39,708), the latest report claims Samsung be thinking to sell the refurbished unit for 500,000 won ( or approx Rs. 28,463).

Earlier in March, Samsung had confirmed it will start selling refurbished units of the Note 7 after discussions with relevant regulatory authorities and carriers. Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, had to recall an estimated 4 million units of the Galaxy Note 7 over concerns that batteries could overheat and explode.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd