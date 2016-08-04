Samsung Galaxy Note 7 vs Note 5 vs Note edge: Specifications comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 features a dual edge curved display like the Galaxy S7 edge (Source: AP) Samsung Galaxy Note 7 features a dual edge curved display like the Galaxy S7 edge (Source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone with dual edge curved display is finally here. Its specifications look similar to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. Samsung which launched Galaxy Note 4 and a variant of Galaxy Note 4 with a single edge display has gone ahead and launched Galaxy Note 7 with dual edge display. Even if you don’t like the dual edge display, there is no way backing out of it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 improves on all the shortcomings of Galaxy Note 5 and makes it fall more in line with the S7 range. So, Galaxy Note 7 is literally the seventh Note device considering Note edge into the equation. Samsung has bucked the industry trend by sticking to the standard 4GB RAM option but has upgraded the base memory to 64GB. Samsung is offering only one model this time and allows users to add up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 also comes with an updated S Pen with few new features which makes it a Note device after all. At the end of the day, it has become even more confusing to decide between S7 edge and Note 7. So should you upgrade to Note 7 or stick to the existing Galaxy Note 5?

Here is how Samsung Galaxy Note 7 compares with Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy Note edge

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 vs Note 5 vs Note edge: Specs comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7: It won’t be an easy task to differentiate between Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy Note 5. The Galaxy Note 7 is primarily a big screen successor to the Galaxy S7 edge with a build we have seen before on Note 5. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is a Note device in the skin of Galaxy S7 edge. Last year, Samsung announced Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge+ and this year, the S7 edge+ has been renamed into Note 7 (of course without that edge moniker).

Otherwise, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has everything it takes to be a great smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 820 chipset in the US and really efficient Exynos 8890 in other markets. The smartphone gets the same 12MP camera found on Galaxy S7 and S7 edge and runs a streamlined version of TouchWiz UI based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Is there anything new to Galaxy Note 7? Yes, it comes with a new Iris Scanner like the Lumia 950 and 950 XL which Samsung claims to be an extra layer of protection. Then there are those new S Pen features which makes Note 7 the most intelligent smartphone. The new S Pen features allow Note 7 users to translate, zoom and magnify with the Pen directly. Samsung has also added an ability to create GIFs with S Pen’s Smart Select feature.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is the first Android smartphone to feature an Iris Scanner and uses USB-C port charging (Source: AP) Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is the first Android smartphone to feature an Iris Scanner and uses USB-C port charging (Source: AP)

The S Pen also comes with a finer tip this time with pressure sensitivity increased to 4096 levels. The S Pen is also water resistant which matches the phone’s IP68 certification. The Galaxy Note 7 also comes with a larger 3,500mAh battery which should certainly last longer than the Galaxy Note 5. The smartphone now uses USB-C port for charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s primary selling point here is the new S Pen features, fast Iris Scanner and all that great specifications from the Galaxy S7 edge.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5: The Galaxy Note 5 makes a more sensible buying option now that ever before. Considering not much has changed between Note 7 and Note 5, the device will be an excellent buying option once Samsung drops the price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 features a 5.7-inch Quad HD display which produces vibrant and crisp colours. There is Exynos 8890 chipset in India, which barely puts the phone down ever. The processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage makes for a really smooth experience. In our experience with Galaxy Note 5, there was nothing much we could complain about.

The Galaxy Note 5’s 3000mAh battery may not last days but it is definitely good enough for a work day which is exactly what most of us need from our smartphone. Samsung’s new 12MP dual image sensor with f/1.7 aperture might well be the most effective camera on a smartphone right now but the 16MP one on Galaxy Note 5 is no bad.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 features similar specifications like the Galaxy Note 7 except for the camera, S Pen sensitivity and Iris Scanner Samsung Galaxy Note 5 features similar specifications like the Galaxy Note 7 except for the camera, S Pen sensitivity and Iris Scanner

The Galaxy Note 5’s camera is really fast and supports fast access with the press of the home button. The Note 5’s camera produces incredibly sharp pictures with great dynamic range and excellent colour reproduction. The smartphone currently available at Rs 42,900 in India should be a great Android productivity option once the price drops.

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge: Samsung announced Galaxy Note Edge in 2014 and made a case for edge display on a Note series device. While the phone had top notch specifications back then, it primarily turned out to be a collector’s edition device.

Samsung Galaxy Note edge’s biggest problem was the existence of Note 4 which isn’t the case with Galaxy Note 7. Galaxy Note Edge even today retails at an extremely premium price and Galaxy Note 5 undercuts it easily as a better overall smartphone.

Final Thoughts: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 may not appeal to existing Note users because the edge needs some getting used to, but the new features like Iris scanner and S Pen gestures make it a far better Android smartphone. The bigger battery also means that you get far more juice than Note 5.

If you are holding a Galaxy Note 5 right now then probably this year is not an year of upgrade for you but still the edge can be tempting at times.

