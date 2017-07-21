Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is officially launching on August 23, confirms company

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch on August 23 in New York, and here is the image of the invite. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch on August 23 in New York, and here is the image of the invite.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch on August 23 in New York, and Samsung has officially confirmed the same by tweeting out images and posting out an official invite for the event. Samsung’s press website states, “On August 23rd, Samsung Electronics will reveal the latest member of the Galaxy family with the ultimate multitasking device for those who want to do bigger things with their phone.” The image shared by Samsung shows a device with no bezels on the side and a Stylus, confirming this is the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung also says “this highly anticipated addition to the Galaxy roster was specifically designed for people who move through barriers to do more of what matters to them.” The Note series has always been pitched to the most creative folks, given the Stylus support. The Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled in an event at Park Avenue Armory in New York City on August 23. The event will start at 11 am (EST), which is around 8.30 pm IST.

The official date is in line with what leaks have indicated for the Galaxy Note 8, which follows the disaster that was the Galaxy Note 7. Samsung will have to win back Note fans, after the battery fiasco from the previous flagship, that it was forced to discontinue. Leaks have indicated the Galaxy Note 8 won’t feature a front home button, just like the S8, S8+ series, and will have an Infinity Display with no bezels on the side.

According to leaks, the Galaxy Note 8 could be priced at €999, which is close to Rs 70,000. It will feature a 6.3-inch SAMOLED Infinity display, and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 processor. The phone will have 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Samsung’s own Bixby voice-assistant, which was first introduced with the Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones.

Galaxy Note 8 could be the first high-end smartphone from Samsung to feature a dual-rear camera as well. A new design render by BGR shows what the device will look like and this is based on renders from a case company, which the report says are accurate. The phone has a display similar to the Galaxy S8 series, but there’s a dual-rear camera, which is horizontally aligned. According to leaks, Galaxy Note 8 will have a 12MP wide-angle lens and 13MP telephoto lens at the back, and this could have a similar functionality like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus camera.

