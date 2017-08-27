Samsung Galaxy J7+ with dual cameras, Bixby AI assistant leaked: Here is all we know so far

Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been leaked with a dual-camera setup and the Bixby AI assistant. (Image credit: ThaiMobileCenter) Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been leaked with a dual-camera setup and the Bixby AI assistant. (Image credit: ThaiMobileCenter)

Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been leaked with a dual-camera setup and the Bixby AI assistant, ahead of its debut in Thailand. A leak from Thai website ThaiMobileCenter claims the Galaxy J7+ will be the company’s second smartphone with dual cameras on the back. Samsung’s recently launched the Galaxy Note 8 was the first phone from the South Korean company with a dual-camera setup.

It’s being widely believed that Samsung Galaxy J7+ is going to be an upgrade over the Galaxy J7 (2017). Although it does seem a bit early to talk about the upcoming smartphone, the spec sheet seems to have been leaked. The leaked specifications indicate that the Galaxy J7+ will sport a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The mid-end smartphone also features a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will also feature a fingerprint scanner and the Bixby voice-activated AI assistant.

The bigger highlight of the Galaxy J7+ will be its dual cameras on the back. A vertical dual camera setup on the back compromises of a 13-megapixel shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera, meanwhile, comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.9 aperture. Moreover, the ‘Live Focus’ portrait feature will allow users to adjust the blur and focus of the background in photos in real time and after they are taken. The feature was first introduced with the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ has a metal unibody build design and is expected to be available in black, pink and gold colour options. All details about the Galaxy S7+ will be made available soon, as Samsung is likely to launch the phone in device in Thailand in the coming days. The price tag could reach Rs 20,000, it remains to be seen if Samsung brings the Galaxy J7+ to India.

