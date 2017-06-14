Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max to launch in India today: Here’s all we know so far

Samsung is expected to announce two new smartphones – Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro – in its J series. Samsung is expected to announce two new smartphones – Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro – in its J series.

Samsung is hosting an event in New Delhi at 12 PM today, where it is expected to announce the new Galaxy J (2017) series smartphones. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event. “Life is now. Our next innovation is ready for the big launch,” it reads. Samsung is expected to announce two new smartphones – Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro – in its J series. For Samsung, its budget ‘J series’ has done well in India thanks for ‘Made for India’ features like Ultra Data Saving (UDS), and S-bike mode.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max will be affordable smartphones, and come with company’s Pay Mini payment solution, according to reports. In terms of specifications, both Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max are expected to sport the same metal unibody design that we saw on Galaxy J7 (2917).

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro will get a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. The screen will have a 2.5D curved glass design. It will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone is said to be powered by an Octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. It will come with 3GB RAM on-board, along with 32GB internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card.

Further, Galaxy J7 Pro will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery, and support USB Type-C for charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, on the other hand, will feature a slightly bigger 5.7-inch display with Full HD 1080p resolution. Powered by a MediaTek chipset, Galaxy J7 Max is expected to come with 4GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. Both Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max will sport a 13MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash. The front camera will also be 13MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash.

