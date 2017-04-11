Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime with 32GB storage launched in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is getting a new 32GB variant in India, and it will be priced at Rs 16,900. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is getting a new 32GB variant in India, and it will be priced at Rs 16,900.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is getting a new 32GB variant in India. Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer, has confirmed the availability of the device on Twitter. The Galaxy J7 Prime was launched last year with 16GB internal storage.

The new variant with the model number G610FO will arrive in stores in coming weeks. Evidently, the phone will be priced at Rs 16,900, about Rs. 1000 more expensive than the Galaxy S7 Prime with 16GB internal storage.

Aside from the increased storage, there’s nothing new about the Galaxy J7 Prime. The phone still comes with gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz coupled with 3GB RAM. The handset also gets a microSD card slot which can be further expanded up to 256GB. The Galaxy J7 Prime is backed by a 3300mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, the phone sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. Also, add an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS with GLONASS, microUSB 2.0, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s TouchWiz UI over the top.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy C7 Pro in the Indian market. The premium mid-end smartphone is priced at Rs. 27,990 and has gone on sale via Amazon. The phone sports a 5.7-inch FHD (1080p) sAMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD support. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 3300mAh battery.

