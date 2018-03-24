Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 with 13MP camera launched at Rs 13,990: Key features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 comes with an updated Octa-core processor, 13MP shooter on the front and rear as well as social features such as live stickers and live filters for the camera. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 comes with an updated Octa-core processor, 13MP shooter on the front and rear as well as social features such as live stickers and live filters for the camera.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been launched in India at Rs 13,990. The successor to Galaxy J7 Prime can be bought on Samsung India’s website. The phone is currently listed as ‘Sold out’, though interested buyers can click on the ‘notify me’ option to get notified when Galaxy J7 prime 2 becomes available. The new Galaxy J7 Prime 2 comes with an updated Octa-core processor, 13MP shooter on the front and rear as well as social features such as live stickers and live filters for the camera.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080×1920 pixels) TFT display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It sports a metal unibody design. The phone comes with support for Samsung Pay mini as well as Samsung Mall. The Samsung Mall feature lets users point their camera to an object to search for similar products in real-time across shopping sites. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is powered by 1.6GHz Octa-core Exynos 7 series processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 gets a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, Auto Focus and flash. The front camera is also 13MP. The phone ships with several social features for the camera that lets users add live stickers to photos, live filters, etc. These photos can be instantly shared on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and more. It supports FHD (1920 x 1080) video recording at 30fps. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, said to offer a talk time of up to 21 hours on 3G WCDMA.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime measures 151.7 x 75.0 x 8.0 mm and weighs 170 grams. Connectivity options on the Galaxy J7 prime 2 include 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Wi-Fi Direct, a 3.5mm headset jack and a USB 2.0 charging port. The device supports Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor and Proximity Sensor.

