Samsung Galaxy J7+ with dual cameras, always-on display launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been launched in Thailand, making it the company’s second smartphone to feature a dual-camera setup. The smartphone is now up for pre-order, while the first sale will begin on September 18. Samsung Galaxy J7+ is priced at TBH 12,900 (or approx Rs 24,829) and comes in a single SIM variant.

As compared to the Galaxy J7 (2017), the latest Galaxy J7+ has been slightly modified in terms of specifications and feartures. It has a metal unibody design and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display. It also supports Samsung’s always-on display feature which will allow users to quickly glance at the display without having to wake up. Under the hood, the Galaxy J7+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, and a microSD card support (up to 256GB).

The device features a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera (f.17 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f 1.9 aperture). When paired together they can be used to create a realistic bokeh shot, similar to the Honor 8 and OnePlus 5. There’s a 16-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) shooter on the front for taking selfies. It is accompanied by an LED flash.

The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. The Galaxy J7+ also features a fingerprint scanner, and the Bixby AI app. Samsung Galaxy J7+ will be available in three colour options: Black, Gold and Pink. Samsung is yet to announce the availability of the Galaxy J7+ outside of Thailand.

