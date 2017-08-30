Samsung Galaxy J7+: Price, availability details leaked ahead of launch

Galaxy J7+: Key details about the smartphone has been leaked ahead of the launch. (Image of Galaxy J7 (2017) for representation) Galaxy J7+: Key details about the smartphone has been leaked ahead of the launch. (Image of Galaxy J7 (2017) for representation)

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy J7+ next month, and rumours of the upcoming phone have been leaking on a daily basis. Now, the latest leak hints at the anticipated price and pre-orders details of the smartphone in Thailand.

According to a report from Flashfly, Samsung Galaxy J7+ will go on pre-orders on September 1 till September 17 in the country. The report further says the Galaxy J7+ is likely to go on sale on September 21, and Thailand will be the first market where Samsung plans to launch the device. Samsung Galaxy J7+, however, won’t come cheap. Apparently, the Galaxy S7+ will cost at THB 12,900, which translates to around Rs 24,859.

As we’ve heard before, Samsung Galaxy J7+ should be seen as an upgrade to the Galaxy J7 (2017). Not only it will get better specifications on-board, but also with more incremental upgrades in the form of a dual-camera setup and the Bixby voice-activated AI assistant. As for the specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7+ is said to feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1980 x 1020. The phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The mid-end phone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ will be the company’s second phone to feature dual cameras after the Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone is expected to have a vertical dual-camera setup, comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.7 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary camera (f/1.9 aperture). There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter with an f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy J7+ will have a metal unibody design, like the Galaxy J7 (2017).

All the details about the Galaxy J7+ will be unveiled shortly, as the release date of the phone in Thailand is imminent. Unfortunately, there’s no information when Samsung plans to launch the device in India.

