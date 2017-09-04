Samsung Galaxy J7+vs Moto G5S Plus: Who will win the dual-camera battle?

Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been announced, but how does it stack up against the Moto G5S Plus. Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been announced, but how does it stack up against the Moto G5S Plus.

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy J7+, the company’s first mid-end smartphone to come with a dual-camera setup. The smartphone offers plenty of features and the specifications aren’t bad either. The Galaxy J7+ is up for pre-order in Thailand, while the sale will begin on September 18.

If Samsung has a dual-camera smartphone in the mid-end segment, its Chinese counterpart, Motorola, isn’t far behind. The Lenovo-owned company recently launched the Moto G5S Plus, featuring a 5.5-inch FHD display and a dual-camera setup. But how does the Moto G5S Plus stack up against the Samsung Galaxy J7+?

Both the Galaxy J7+ and Moto G5S Plus come pretty close in terms of specifications, but they also feature a dual-camera setup on the back. While all that sounds interesting, you’re probably now wondering what is the difference between the two devices. We’ve put the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy J7+ against the Moto G5S Plus to see what the differences are between the two devices. Let’s find out.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ vs Moto G5S Plus: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy J7+ continues to follow the company’s traditional design language – and that’s fine. The Galaxy J7+ opts for an aluminum build and front-mounted home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The phone can be purchased in three colour options: Black, Gold and Pink.

Moto G5s Plus on the other hand has a metal unibody design, a rear mounted circular camera housing, and a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button. Moto G5S Plus has a similar design language, as the new Moto G5 and Moto X2 Play. The phone is available in Lunar Grey and Brush Gold.

Both smartphones feature a 5.5-inch display, which is now standard among the mid-end smartphones. The Galaxy J7+ gets a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Plus, the phone also supports an Always-On display feature which will allow users to quickly glance at the display without having to wake up. Theoretically, the Galaxy J7+ will offer a better display owing to an sAMOLED display in comparison to the Moto G5S Plus, which uses an IPS LCD display. The latter smartphone has a FHD display and a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ vs Moto G5S Plus: Hardware and Software

Samsung Galaxy J7+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor clocked at 2.39GHz. It comes with 4GB RAM and it has 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. There is a 3000mAh battery which should last a day on single charge.

Moto G5S Plus gets a Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expandable upto 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower support. Both smartphones should be powerful enough in a day-to-day use.

Both the Galaxy J7+ and Moto G5S Plus run on Android 7.1 Nougat. In case of Samsung Galaxy J7+, the user interface has been tweaked a bit – something the company does with every smartphone. Moto G5S Plus on the other ships with Android 7.1 Nougat, but the interface is mostly stock.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ vs Moto G5S Plus: Dual cameras

Samsung Galaxy J7+ supports a dual-camera setup on the back. One has a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and the other offers a 5MP secondary shooter with an aperture of f/1.9 aperture. When combined together, they capture the depth of field information to create a bokeh effect. The front camera is 16MP with an aperture of f/1.9 aperture and LED flash.

On the other hand, Moto G5S Plus is also fitted with a dual rear cameras. It has two 13MP dual cameras, combined with what Motorola described as “special photo enhancement software”. There’s an 8MP front-facing shooter with a wide-angle lens and LED flash. Like the Galaxy J7+, Moto G5S Plus can create an artificial depth-of-field effect that blurs out the background.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ vs Moto G5S Plus: Price and availability

At the moment, Samsung Galaxy J7+ is available only in Thailand for TBH 12,900 (or approx Rs 24,829). There’s no update on the device’s release in India. Meanwhile, Moto G5S Plus can be purchased in India for a price of Rs 15,999. It is entirely up to a user to decide whether to wait for the Galaxy J7+ or buy the Moto G5S Plus.

