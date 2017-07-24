Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt with octa-core CPU, Android Nougat launched in India for Rs 11490

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt isn’t a power-house in terms of specifications, it’s a mid-end phone catering to the masses. Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt isn’t a power-house in terms of specifications, it’s a mid-end phone catering to the masses.

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt under its popular J-series in India. This isn’t a power-house in terms of specifications, it’s a mid-end phone catering to the masses. Available in black and gold colour options, Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt is priced at Rs 11,490. It can be purchased from the company’s e-store and through offline retailers across the country.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt borrows design aesthetics from the company’s popular J series, offering the removable plastic cover. Moving to the specifications, the Galaxy J7 Nxt sports a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Samsung has included a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor under the hood, paired with 2GB RAM. The Galaxy J7 Nxt packs 16GB native storage, but users can expand it up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by 3,000mAh battery, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Also, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f1.9 aperture and LED flash. Meanwhile, the front of the device houses a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other highlights of the Galaxy J7 Nxt include dual-SIM, 4G LTE, microUSB, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS.

Of late, Samsung has been expanding its Galaxy J-series range in India. The South Korean company last month launched the Galaxy J7 Max and J7 Pro smartphones in the country. The Android-powered phones are priced at Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900 respectively.

Next month, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 8 – the successor to the Galaxy Note 7. The announcement will be made on August 23 in New York. The world’s most popular smartphone maker could also introduce a Bixby-based wireless earbuds at the same event.

